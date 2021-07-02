We continue to grieve with the families of those lost in the June 24 collapse of the condominium in Surfside, Florida. Sympathetically, President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance and offered condolences to the families of victims of an incident he called “catastrophic” and “heartbreaking.”

Given the tragedies he has experienced in his own life, President Biden’s sentiments seem authentic. But then we learn that, at his behest, the United States carried out another round of air attacks against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, reportedly in response to small, explosive-laden drone strikes against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

Won’t those U.S. attacks derail attempts to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran? An Iraqi militia group said the U.S. airstrikes killed four of its members. How do their loved ones feel? Don’t U.S. actions in that region create more enemies of the U.S.? Empathy for the militias has already resulted in retaliations.

How does President Biden reconcile the deaths in the condominium collapse with deaths he perpetrated with overpowering U.S. military force?

If lawsuits are brought as redress for actions allegedly related to the collapsed condominium, should U.S. taxpayers likewise challenge their government regarding the irresponsible use of that portion of their taxes that underwrites the war machine that kills people and destroys things?

And why are U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, anyway? I believe that the best way to protect our troops is to bring them home! If you concur, work to limit the president’s war powers.

Harold A. Penner

Akron