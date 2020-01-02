On Nov. 22, LNP ran an Associated Press story with the headline: “Wolf vetoes Down syndrome abortion bill.” Gov. Tom Wolf had been telling lawmakers not to send him any “abortion bills” because he would veto them, and he did.
End of story? No.
The real story of Down syndrome and children born with this condition is an important one. So is the story of their families and their love. If we look around, we can see them every day, living happily and working productively in stores, medical facilities, restaurants, offices. We see them in absolute delight playing sports and becoming part of the beautiful Special Olympics.
I understand parents’ fear of having a child with any disability. Disabilities are difficult and sometimes extreme. But raising a disabled child can also be a wonderful experience of love, compassion, understanding and growth. Ask parents who have a son or daughter with Down syndrome.
Perhaps if we didn’t feel so alone in our current culture, it would be easier. We always seem to be “at our limit” and cannot imagine anything so terrible as having a child with a disability.
There’s a story from Germany in the late 1930s of a person coming upon a nun outside an empty home for disabled children. She was sitting on a park bench and crying bitterly. “My babies,” she said, “they have taken away all my babies.”
Sadly, we also take them away in the silence of eugenic abortions. I understand the fear, but I also disagree with the remedy.
Dennis McMahon
Manheim Township