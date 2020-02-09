As I wrote this, the obituary of American democracy was being written. The groundwork was laid for the strongman rule of President Donald Trump. For 30 pieces of silver, Trump’s puppets in the U.S. Senate are selling out Lady Liberty. The “shining city on a hill’’ is no more.
With the GOP refusing to rein in our so-called president, the door is open for him to do whatever he wants. History suggests he will avail himself of this opportunity. The day after special counselor Robert Mueller’s testimony into Russian meddling in U.S. elections, Trump pushed forward on selling out Ukraine, because its leaders wouldn’t deliver dirt on his potential political opponent. Now that he has been further liberated from the U.S. Constitution’s checks and balances, he will push the envelope further.
Soon it will be illegal to speak out against our government. It will be illegal to assemble in protest. It will be illegal to worship anyone but the Christian God.
He must be stopped. People of conscience, character and courage must unite in overthrowing the growing oppression that is Donald Trump.
Vote him out in November.
Steven Breza
Warwick Township