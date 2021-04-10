I look forward to reading each Thursday’s installment of “Test Drive” by Greg Zila in LNP | LancasterOnline.

A thought has crossed my mind concerning the cars that are evaluated each week. There are a lot of folks who are out of a job or who are working on a part-time basis and are waiting for unemployment checks. Why not evaluate vehicles that ordinary people can afford?

Many being evaluated now start at $50,000 and go up. How about cars and trucks the common person can afford? The first thing I look at is the price. Why look at something you cannot afford?

Just a thought of mine. Thank you!

Michael Patrone

West Hempfield Township