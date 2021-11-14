Like many Lancaster Township residents, I was dismayed to read Carter Walker’s investigative report in the Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline about a group of white supremacists gathering at a property in the township (“Hidden in plain sight”).

I was further dismayed, but not surprised, to see the property owner, Charles Bausman, described as seeing no conflict between his antisemitism and Christianity.

To be perfectly clear, it is impossible to be both “Christian-centered” and antisemitic. Jesus was a Palestinian Jew, and it is impossible to be a faithful disciple of his while oppressing or abusing his people.

Unfortunately, the history of Christian antisemitism is a long and ugly one. The founder of my own tradition, Martin Luther, was a rabid antisemite whose writings against the Jewish people have been used to do enormous damage. That is why we must speak out now, in clear and unequivocal terms, with the message that hate has no place in our community or in our churches.

We must vehemently and unanimously reject any ideology that seeks to divide God’s beautiful and beloved children on the basis of race, color, belief, ethnicity, sexuality or gender identity.

There are no second-class citizens in the kingdom of God, and there should be no second-class citizens in our society, either. I call upon the churches, clergy and Christians of Lancaster County, and especially the Lutherans, to join with me in standing beside our Jewish siblings and affirming with one loud and clear voice: Hate has no place here.

The Rev. Bob Ierien

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Lancaster