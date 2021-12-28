The 11th Congressional District Alzheimer’s Advocacy Team recently had the opportunity to meet in person with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. We want to thank the congressman for actively listening to our experiences and concerns regarding this horrible disease.

We also want to thank the congressman for recently co-sponsoring the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act, which addresses diversity in research. Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to developer Alzheimer’s, especially in their later years. For Hispanic Americans, the likelihood is one-and-a-half times greater to develop the disease.

Current and future research must include increased numbers of Black and Hispanic Americans in clinical trials in order to ensure that everyone benefits from advances in Alzheimer’s science.

Our local Alzheimer’s Association team has recently partnered with the Spanish American Civic Association to get the word out about supports and resources for sufferers and caregivers.

We look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Smucker and his team in 2022. If you or a loved one is impacted by this disease, help is available at 800-272-3900 or www.alz.org.

LuAnn Fellenbaum Goldfus

Alzheimer’s ambassador, District 11

John Goldfus

Alzheimer’s team member, District 11