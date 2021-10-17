The Oct. 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial regarding Lancaster County’s new health advisory council (“Wrong prescription”) clearly delineates the stupidity of this course of action.

I have two questions. First, who in their right mind would accept a position on this toothless entity? I believe it would be a complete waste of time.

Second, why does a county as large as Lancaster County only have three elected commissioners representing a population of more than 552,000 residents? It’s too much power with too few people. I believe we should have at least six to eight county commissioners. How can this be changed?

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township