Let me start by saying that I don’t have all of the answers. I search for truth.

Truth is that which is true or in accordance with fact or reality.

Hearing the truth is not always what we want. We can’t change truth to fit a narrative because then it becomes something other than truth.

I surf through TV stations to see what all of the news shows are saying. Sometimes I think, ”Yikes!” (and that goes for both conservative and liberal news shows). I think it is important to see what biases the news shows lean toward. If I’m going to be watching news shows a lot, I need to know their biases because they all have the same objective, and that is to keep me watching their shows. You can find a bias chart at adfontesmedia.com. It tells you the criteria it used to determine its findings. All of these “news” shows spin a lot of tales.

Here are four sources I use to check on information: PolitiFact.com, FactCheck.org, The Washington Post’s fact-checker and Snopes.com.

You don’t have to check all of the time. Once you find a news show you like, check up on its “facts.” If, on the fact-check websites, you find those facts to be true, then you know that your show is probably giving you the real scoop.

Better yet, turn off the TV and read the newspaper.

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township