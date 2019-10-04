First, let me congratulate LNP for its commitment and courageous redirection, which will benefit our community and make it stronger.
However, about two years ago the advertising department took money for full-page ads from a company that made outlandish claims purporting to offer a bargain in bags of silver bars. Qualifying conditions for purchasers included a requirement that you live in certain zip codes (51 local zip codes were listed) and that you only had 48 hours to act.
The confusing jargon and extravagant claims made it almost impossible for the average reader to calculate what was actually being charged. It is estimated that they are charging $58 per ounce, while silver coins can be purchased universally for about $17 per ounce. If this is such a valuable commodity, why don’t they keep it?
I was assured then the ad would not be renewed, but it has reappeared twice in recent days. What happened to the 48-hour window to buy and the earlier promise that the price would increase by 70% if you didn’t act by then?
I expressed my concern to the director of LNP advertising that the most vulnerable LNP readers who bit on this charade were probably those who would suffer the most financially let alone find a market to sell the silver. He said he would “look into it.”
The marketing company, Federated Mint, is not affiliated with the U.S. government, a bank or any government agency. It is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau.
V. Ronald Smith
Lancaster Township