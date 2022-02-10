The syndicated column by Dr. Mike Roizen published in the Feb. 3 LNP warned of the danger of overestimating how many calories are burned during an aerobic workout. While the number can seem low compared to the caloric content of many things we eat (especially fast food), this is not the best way to think about the issue.

Aerobic exercise increases one’s metabolism around the clock, so that one burns more calories even while asleep. Also, many people have the experience of getting in shape and then finding that they lose their desire for unhealthy foods. So the importance of aerobic exercise should not be minimized simply in favor of dieting.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township