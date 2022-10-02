To the writer of the Sept. 26 letter “Listen to the students”:

Perhaps you should consider that students are in school to learn what they have not yet learned. Adults — whether parents, teachers or school board members — are in a position to guide students on subjects that the students do not understand or have knowledge of.

In my view, if students understood the ramifications of making decisions based on feelings, rather than on outcomes, they would likely make different decisions. It’s one reason why people can’t vote until they are 18.

How many decisions would you have changed, if given a chance, from when you were a teenager?

Let the adults look at the consequences of sports participation.

This view is from someone who taught teenagers for 30-plus years.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township