Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has been on the air often to give updates and suggestions about COVID-19. She has been a leader in that she can report statistics in a professional and simple manner, and she has a good stage presence. She not only understands the health care responders in Pennsylvania, but she has had regular communication with them since the pandemic began.

We should be proud to say that we have a leader we can depend on for honest reporting during a time when many reports are confusing to the public. I believe we should compliment her and show our appreciation as we go through this pandemic in Pennsylvania.

Edward Nangle

Penn Township