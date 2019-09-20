Of all the imbecilic decisions made by the Trump administration with regard to destroying the environment, fraternizing with world leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un bent on the division and destruction of the United States government, and blatant disregard for the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution leading to personal financial gain, the Environmental Protection Agency has finally made an intelligent, and long overdue, decision.
According to the Sept. 11 brief on Page A10 (“EPA to scale back testing on animals”), a directive signed Sept. 10 by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler aims to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of animals to test the toxicity of chemicals. The directive said that “scientific advancements exist today” that permit the agency to better predict potential hazards to humans while reducing or avoiding animal testing.
Maybe I can adopt a research monkey now!
Bob Rudy
West Lampeter Township