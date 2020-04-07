In October 2019, the United States was ranked the best-prepared country in the world for pandemics by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

You’d never know it.

Democratic politicians, the media, know-nothing Hollywood celebrities and left-wing activist groups wrongly declare that the U.S. was unprepared for COVID-19. They want to use this crisis to undermine President Donald Trump, seemingly not caring that lives will be lost if mistrusting, alienated people lose faith in the administration and ignore its guidance.

That’s apparently a small price to pay for making Joe Biden president.

Let’s get something straight: Regardless of who’s in office, COVID-19 will likely sicken millions of Americans. People will die, jobs will be lost and lives will be disrupted.

The federal government can only improve treatment, ease families’ economic pain and encourage economic and societal recovery. Trump is doing that.

Of course, you’re told otherwise by Democrats trying to benefit from this tragedy. Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders insists government takeover of the universe would solve everything. Biden insists he would successfully lead us through this crisis.

Billionaire George Soros and other rich, far-left ideologues created a $6 million fund to attack Trump’s handling of COVID-19. Many of the left’s mindless minions, particularly the Trump-hating mainstream media, do it free of charge.

Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels said any lie would be believed if it was repeated enough. For our sake and that of our children, we’d better prove him wrong.

Mike Nortrup

Spring Garden Township

York County