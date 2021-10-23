Well, it seems our rural, easy way of living here is becoming a problem for the big-city people moving in. I believe they are driving like idiots and don’t understand our ways of being easy around buggies, etc.

My opinion is: If you move into this area, then abide by our way of life. We may not like the buggies sometimes, but we know how to deal with them and we do. If you don’t like it here, go back to where you used to live. We do enjoy and put up with it, and we like our way of living! This is a rural county, and we like it like that.

Deb DeWees

East Cocalico Township