Something wonderful happened the weekend of Sept. 14-15 at the Ephrata High School District Agricultural Pavilion, where the SS Pantry (Pet Pantry of Lancaster County’s mobile veterinary unit) was docked. A much-needed service for the feral, stray and barn cats in Ephrata borough was performed. Seventy-eight cats were not only neutered, but received FVRCP and rabies vaccines, plus a dose of worming and flea prevention medicine. This goes a long way in helping to prevent unwanted litters of kittens.
Thanks goes to the very capable seaworthy captain Dr. Brian Langlois, our medical director and co-founder, and his seaworthy crewmates Mike Koberstein, veterinary assistant; Juan Ramone, veterinary technician; and Nacomi Bissonette, veterinary technician and rescue manager.
I also can’t forget to mention the generous grant Pet Pantry received from the Phyllis and Irving Millstein Animal Foundation to help with the feral cat population. Keep a lookout for more excursions this fall to help out with trap/neuter/release.
And don’t forget to check out our Facebook page for upcoming events this fall. Our Howls and Meows Bingo Bash on Sept. 29 was a huge success. Pet Pantry raised over $21,000, which will go toward helping the animals in our care.
Please remember we are always in need of dog, cat and kitten food. Donations can be dropped off at our main location at 26 Millersville Road. Thank you, Lancaster County. We appreciate all your support in helping us meet the need. God bless.
Anne Spadea
West Lampeter Township