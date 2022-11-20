I was recently confounded to learn that two local businesses that I patronize — Giant and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (presently our primary health care providers) — are among the presenting sponsors of Spooky Nook Sports.

These organizations are large employers and partners across the county. I am disappointed that they continue to spend corporate sponsor dollars on Spooky Nook Sports, whose owners provided a platform and played host to the “ReAwaken America Tour” in October.

In an article published in the Oct. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Far-right expo coming to the Nook”), the newspaper reported, “Observers like the Anti-Defamation League, Right Wing Watch and professors studying the religious right have said the ReAwaken events are spreading a dangerous mix of misinformation, Christian nationalism and divisive political rhetoric.”

Election deniers, anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers and people actively seeking to dismantle public education — it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.

As a privately owned recreational facility, Spooky Nook Sports may choose to highlight or promote anyone its owners want.

However, I will now be making hard choices about where I spend my money. Giant and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health: Do better!

Jennifer Eaton

Lancaster Township