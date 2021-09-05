As I ponder how to begin to express my feelings regarding the homeless situation in Lancaster, I reflect on the many people I see as I drive throughout the city at all hours. A common expression of helplessness and hopelessness seems to exist among the homeless people I see.

Where is the humanity in our society in allowing this situation to exist? Especially when it seems we have the means of addressing the problem — if we put our minds together.

For example, it seems a perfect resource exists with the former St. Joseph Hospital site, which I believe can provide all of the services needed to address the problem. I believe it would be a disgrace to demolish the structure in order to build something to make others rich.

Some ideas:

1. Secure the services of the many social service agencies in Lancaster to muster the resources to get people rooms, meals, laundry services, job placement, counseling and child care.

2. Consider an interview process for those who need help and the qualifications that would be needed to reincorporate them into the community. Circumstances contributing to their situation should be explored, including their employment history.

3. There is that potential for some people to contribute to their recovery while residing at a homeless facility, in lieu of hiring additional people to provide services. Rules and expectations for residency and recovery services should be clear.

The greatness of America has always been the benevolence it shows to people in need. Now is the time to act to combat a situation impacting the moral fiber of our country. We have solved greater problems in our history, so why can’t we find a solution for homelessness in America?

Robert Monzon

Lancaster