I just finished reading the Aug. 26 letter “Time to take a second look.” It concerns, among other things, the letter writer’s fear of a Democratic stampede to socialism. Just to put some perspective into his thoughts, I offer the following.

Here in Lancaster County, which is run mostly by Republicans at the municipal and county levels, we have the following socialist programs, which are all funded to some extent by local tax dollars: public parks and pools, rails to trails paths, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority and Lancaster Airport.

I am sure there are many more, but this gives you an idea that social programs are not new. Neither are they all bad. Certainly they are not the brainchild of just the far-left Democrats, as many would have us believe.

Pat McGeehan

Manheim