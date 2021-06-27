Hospital workers who don’t want to get vaccinated: Are you out of your minds?

And to people who believe these workers should be listened to: Are you nuts?

I believe it’s time to quit dealing with those who I view as the stupid people in this country. Avoid people who seemingly don’t mind the mass shootings occurring every other day. Quit dealing with racists. And quit dealing with liars.

And how stupid is it not to get vaccinated? I won’t deal with such people, and neither should hospitals.

It’s time to push back against stupidity.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon