The LGBTQ+ culture war surrounding our schools has overlooked a much bigger concern: left-handedness! Some parents, legislators, attorneys and judges have opined vocally on transgender athletes’ “unfair advantages,” which impede other athletes’ performance (and scholarships) and create unsafe conditions for non-transgender athletes, presumably due to these physical advantages. Whereas trans athletes have safely and fairly participated in sports for decades, left-handed athletes have shown clear statistical (and thus unfair!) advantage in elite sports — particularly baseball, cricket, tennis and table tennis.

Since 10% of people claim to be left-handed “naturally,” the fact that two to three times that percentage are successful in the highest professional levels of these sports proves that we concerned parents and citizens must do something to stop this unfairness from hurting our children. A solution would be to ensure that all athletes perform right-handed as nature — and God! — intended. We should return to those better days when “the devil’s hand” was not permitted in proper society. We could try conversion therapy to correct left-handedness. Of course, I’m not saying left-handedness is a crime, but one must love the sinner and hate the sin!

And finally, we should remove books from the library that mention accomplishments of the unfairly privileged (Babe Ruth, Martina Navratilova, Sandy Koufax, etc.) lest our kids be indoctrinated by the lefty lifestyle. (If this proposal sounds ridiculous to you, think how trans children feel, and vote to end LGBTQ+ discrimination!)

Patrick Brady

East Hempfield Township