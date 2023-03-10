This is a follow-up to my Jan. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter about the “thin blue line” flag decals on Lancaster city police cars (“ ‘Thin blue line’ flag takes new meaning”).

I recognize that the symbol originally was meant to show support for police officers, as they take on the dangerous and too often thankless job of protecting all of us.

But I believe that the Jan. 6, 2021, crowd members besmirched the symbol by waving it as they attacked law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol and attempted to overthrow democracy.

I concluded my last letter with the suggestion that the city replace the “thin blue line” decals with an American flag decal — a widely accepted symbol of democracy and freedom.

Shortly after my letter appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline, a plain brown envelope arrived in the mail with my address printed on the front. There was no return address and it was postmarked in New York City.

Inside, wrapped in a blank piece of paper, was a brand-new “thin blue line” flag decal. It’s a nice decal, but I’m not sure what to do with it. I’m sorry the gifter didn’t identify himself/herself.

I would have been happy if the sender had stood behind the act and shared her or his thoughts about symbols and their potential impact on people’s attitudes.

Not to sound unappreciative, but I’d rather they had sent me a gift card for some Dunkin’ coffee. If the decal was meant to express disagreement with my comments, some coffee and conversation would have taken us farther toward an enhanced sense of community than the anonymous gift of a now controversial symbol.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster