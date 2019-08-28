On Aug. 17, a David McMahan op-ed (“Rhetoric of free stuff masks deeper issue”) discussed “high-quality, hassle-free medical care” in Norway, along with the cost of it. Having family in Norway, I am somewhat acquainted with it.
“High-quality, hassle-free” is a matter of opinion. Situations such as an aunt waiting over a year for an appointment with a specialist, an uncle not receiving treatment for a skin condition because of his age, and an aunt being sent home from a rehab facility before completing treatment because too many employees were on vacation, would not be acceptable to Americans.
Norwegians pay high taxes for their health care and other services. There is a 25% value added tax, which is imposed upon all goods for sale. There is a cap on the income tax so that there will still be an incentive for business expansion and for investment in new business. By having a cap on income tax, but having a high VAT on all goods, this means that lower-income people pay a larger proportion of their income for living expenses than do those of higher incomes. That is the choice Norwegians have made.
The cost of living is near the highest in the world. However, Norway has no national debt and is having minor difficulties in finding appropriate ways to invest the national treasury surplus. Does the Norwegian model work? Certainly! Do we want the same thing here? I am not so sure of that.
F. Kenneth Fagerheim
West Lampeter Township