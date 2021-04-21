The Christian author C.S. Lewis wrote that the efforts of Christians in politics and economics “should be directed to putting ‘Do as you would be done by’ into action.”

As local Christians who meet to address and support policies that advance social justice, we believe that Pennsylvania school funding is one of the most compelling moral issues facing Pennsylvania legislators today.

Pennsylvania lawmakers need to fund local schools more fairly and adequately.

According to the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, the current funding system is highly inequitable. Schools attended by students from low-income households and families of color receive substantially less per student than those attended by students of high-income households and white families. The tax burden on low-income households and households of color is greater. This funding system perpetuates a cycle of disadvantage and discrimination.

Benjamin Franklin biographer Walter Isaacson described Franklin’s educational philosophy: Education is “not just to skim the elite, this is so that every person whatever their abilities or whatever their station in life, can reach fulfillment by having a better education.”

The current Pennsylvania funding system does not treat our neighbors as ourselves and fails to deliver the educational system envisioned by Ben Franklin.

Lancaster city resident Susan Knoll made an excellent case for funding changes for Pennsylvania education in her April 7 op-ed, “Call for fair funding for schools even more urgent now.”

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board added its voice the following day (“Quest for equity,” April 8).

We add our voices to the changes urged by Knoll and the editorial board. This letter is co-signed by Sister Dottie Almoney, Deacon Jane Miron, Patrick Brady, Judy Wenrich, Jean Pretz, Molly Olmstead, Jill Kerchner, Leslie McCarthy and Robert K. Bowman.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township