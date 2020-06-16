Recovery is a challenge under ordinary circumstances. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Pennsylvanians who are active or recovering substance users are facing an unprecedented challenge. While the coronavirus is a threat to all vulnerable populations, it poses particularly grave risks to people with substance use disorders and the front-line providers who seek to engage and serve them.

Therefore, on behalf of the women and children served by Gaudenzia’s Vantage program in Lancaster, I convey our gratitude to Recovery Lancaster (a program of Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County) for the donation of COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

Vantage is designated as an essential, life-saving organization. Thus, we continue to accept new admissions to serve those in need of critical behavioral health services. We are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments, to keep staff and clients safe.

Vantage is a beacon of hope, breaking the generational cycle of addiction through community-based residential treatment. With the opioid and heroin scourge impacting so many families, Vantage is on the forefront of saving and transforming lives.

Thank you, Recovery Lancaster, for the needed support!

Jim Ingolio

Harrisburg