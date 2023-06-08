A recent syndicated column by Dr. Mike Roizen published in LNP | LancasterOnline advised people to consult with their doctors any time they take more than one medication, especially when different drugs are prescribed by different physicians.

At the same time, people should be aware that even if they do this, they are still often relying solely on their physicians’ anecdotal knowledge. This is because very few drug tests are done to test the safety of polypharmacy. Such tests are difficult and therefore expensive to run.

Government institutions don’t want to spend the money and private drug companies don’t want to conduct them for two reasons. First, because they are not required to. And second, because the best result they can hope for is that the drug combinations will be proven safe (meaning they can continue to do business as usual, as opposed to finding out the practice is dangerous, which would be devastating to their revenue stream).

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township