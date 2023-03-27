Last September, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved UGI Utilities’ use of a weather normalization adjustment as a five-year pilot program.

Effective with bills issued in November 2022, customer bills rendered annually from October through May during the pilot may reflect an adjustment. The weather normalization adjustment makes your gas bill more predictable during periods of extreme temperatures.

If temperatures are more than 3% colder than normal in a given month, customers will receive a credit on their bill.

If temperatures are more than 3% warmer than normal in a given month, customers will receive a surcharge on their bill.

In months of normal weather, bills will not have an adjustment.

Why do I care if my gas bill is more predictable? What I do care about is that my gas bill is most likely going to increase.

If I believe the climatologists’ view that the planet is warming, then there is little doubt that my gas bill will increase.

I do not see the need for the weather normalization adjustment, other than to call it what it is — corporate greed.

Larry McFarland

Penn Township