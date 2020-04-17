Add deaths to the total (letter) Apr 17, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print During the past century, tens of millions of people have been killed or died at the hands of various communist regimes. When the COVID-19 plague is over, the deaths of its victims should be added to those millions.Richard Ryan Quarryville Today's Top Stories Desperate for cash, self-employed Pennsylvanians face high-stakes choice between loans and unemployment benefits 14 min ago Lukewarm meats, apple cider samples left in drizzling rain: Lancaster County restaurant inspections for April 16 36 min ago How to make your own chocolate nut butter [Stay-Put Cooking] 2 hrs ago Bus drivers union: RRTA must do more to protect workers; authority head says equipment is hard to find 2 hrs ago Studying abroad in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic, she was advised to return home. She stayed anyway. 2 hrs ago This hazy IPA is being made around the world to help hospitality workers; Here's where to find it in Lancaster County 2 hrs ago A malaria drug still being tested for COVID-19 treatment may be used on hospitalized patients in Lancaster County 2 hrs ago Ever wonder how mulch is bagged? These 5 GIFs show you how it's done 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Covid Death Communism