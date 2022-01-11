First it was Dr. Mehmet Oz, and now David McCormick. I believe that rules regarding those who are eligible to represent Pennsylvania in Congress need to be updated.

That wealthy people can seemingly now cherry-pick through elective offices without having spent much time as actual residents is a slap in the face for those of us who call Pennsylvania home.

Two centuries ago, our congressional representatives were members of our communities — living and working here and establishing businesses and a family. Now, those with wealth — who seem to think they need to add a political office to their resume to check off some sort of to-do list — try to buy their way into office.

I don’t see that as what our Founding Fathers had in mind for a democratic country. But then I don’t think they would see what occurred a year ago as being how democracy should be represented.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township