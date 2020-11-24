A Nov. 7 article in USA Today states: “Though Trump has repeatedly claimed that absentee ballot fraud is widespread, only 207 entries from the conservative Heritage Foundation database are listed under the fraudulent absentee ballot category. Not only is that a small slice of the overall Heritage database, it represents an even smaller portion of the number of local, state and national elections held since 1979, which is as far back as the database goes.”

The report continues: "And even those numbers may be inflated. USA TODAY journalists, working with Columbia Journalism Investigations and the PBS series 'Frontline,' investigated the examples cited in the Heritage database and found that they presented 'misleading and incomplete information that overstates the number of alleged fraud instances and includes cases where no crime was committed.' "

This shows that examples of actual fraud in elections in America are exceedingly rare. As this election again has proved, the system established by our Founding Fathers works the way it was intended to work.

Eileen Gregg

Lancaster