I am writing to let you know that LNP | LancasterOnline has the facts wrong again.

This time it’s about when the first recorded Thanksgiving took place. Instead of October 1621 in Massachusetts, as mentioned in the Thanksgiving edition editorial (“Being grateful, even in 2020,” Nov. 26), it actually took place at Berkeley Plantation (more precisely, Harrison’s Landing) on the James River in December 1619.

The site is also the location of where Pvt. Oliver Wilcox Norton (of the 83rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry) played the bugle call “Taps” for the first time to Gen. Daniel Butterfield as the Union Army was camped at that site after the Seven Days Battles of 1862 of the Peninsula Campaign.

Here’s an article on the topic: bit.ly/FirstThanks1619.

Similar confirmation of the 1619 date can be found at various websites, including Wikipedia.

Matthew Steger

Elizabethtown