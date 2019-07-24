In Pennsylvania, it’s legal for state lawmakers to take unlimited “gifts” from anyone, even other state lawmakers. This could be tickets to Paris, dinners, even cash. This form of bribery is emblematic of a culture of political corruption.
State representatives have introduced legislation to end unlimited gifts, House Bill 1291, the Gift Ban Bill. On May 6, after marching with friends from Philadelphia to Harrisburg to promote awareness of the bill, I joined a group of citizens in the visitors’ gallery that overlooks the state House of Representatives in an act of protest. We dropped a banner that said, “Some are guilty, all are responsible,” and chanted “Stop taking bribes.”
We simultaneously tossed 500 $1 bills with “bribe” written in red ink down on the representatives staring at us from below.
I chose to risk arrest because after nearly three decades of involvement with grassroots activism, I’ve realized that the voice of the average citizen has almost zero effect on public policy, unless we can bribe or offer our representatives lucrative jobs. Because the truth is simple: Our elected officials can’t hear us if their ears are stuffed with money. When money equals speech, the voices of the poor and the working class fall on deaf ears.
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel once wrote that “the task of man is to be a voice for the plundered poor, to prevent the desecration of the soul and the violation of our dream of honesty.” I choose to be that voice.
Michael Hodgson
Akron