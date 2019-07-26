Recently, we at Freedom Path Church of Akron joined with the Ephrata Compassion Project to do a project for people in the Ephrata-Akron area who do not have the resources to address needs they may have at their homes.
We are replacing the exterior deck boards and railing on an 18-by-20-foot deck. We try to get local businesses to donate materials or discount them to help keep the cost down. We were very blessed to have three local businesses donate a few thousand dollars’ worth of materials to complete the entire project.
We were asking for treated lumber to use as deck boards, but had Trex decking donated. We are very thankful and want to give a public thank you to these businesses: BMC, of Paradise; Carter Lumber, of Lancaster; and Keystone Custom Decks, from the East Earl area. Without the support of local businesses such as these, projects for our community would not get completed.
This means the world to the person we are helping. I encourage all of us to get involved when asked to make things like this happen. Thank you to all who have donated in the past and will donate in the future. We are many as a community, but all one as a country. May God bless us all.
Gary Blantz
East Lampeter Township