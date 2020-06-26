Brian Graves and Janelle Evans are bright. Success is in their future. Obviously, they are passionate about the horrendous injustice we witnessed on the streets of Minneapolis. You have to be living under a rock not to see the systemic racism in this country. So, I applaud them for their social activism (“Luca and Ma(i)son close ‘until further notice’ in Lancaster after 2 former employees air grievances about lack of support for protests,” June 10).

Now, comes the “but.” Graves stated that “this is the biggest civil rights movement to happen to this country to date.” He is ignoring history. Please remember what your Black brothers and sisters suffered in the 1950s and 1960s — vicious attacks by police dogs, forceful spraying by fire hoses while peacefully protesting those same injustices. Please remember the 250,000 people who marched on Washington and heard the now-iconic speech of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. And please remember King’s assassination, which brought tens of thousands into streets across this nation. As a college student then, I still can hear the tanks rolling down the street in front of my dorm. I say this merely to set the historical record straight, not to, in any way, minimize the movement we are witnessing today.

The next “but.” It might not have been Graves’ and Evans’ goal, but the Instagram post caused the temporary closing of businesses that employed many people. Those businesses and employees paid taxes to support our city schools, among other services.

Mary Huber

Lancaster