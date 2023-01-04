A Dec. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter complained about “Growing animosity toward evangelicals” and cited the case of a Virginia restaurant that denied service to a conservative Christian group “because the group’s deeply held religious beliefs did not align with the owner’s views.”

The writer added, “The pro-life Christian group supports traditional marriage (between one woman and one man). For this reason, the group was not allowed to eat at the restaurant.”

However, the restaurant owner’s concern was not with the beliefs of the group (the Family Foundation, based in Richmond, Virginia) but rather with its actions, which included lobbying against same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Elizabeth Sepper, a nationally recognized scholar of religious liberty, made this distinction clear in her observation that the restaurant’s refusal was “about the overall positions and policies the group has taken — it’s not about Christian vs. non-Christian.”

The United States is not a theocracy, so the doctrines of a particular religious group aren’t supposed to be imposed on the entire population. Efforts to accomplish this will result in the kind of animosity that upset the letter writer.

Nancy Kingsley

East Lampeter Township