Talk about ending is racism is nice, but action is needed.

1. The police must treat people of color as they do whites.

2. Banks must stop modern forms of redlining that force people to live in less desirable neighborhoods.

3. Medical staff must treat people of color the same as whites.

4. Public education must provide children from low-income families the same education as middle-class children.

If these steps are not taken, the talk will be just talk.

Phil Starr

East Hempfield Township