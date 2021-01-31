This is in response to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s recent newsletter, in which he writes: “Following every election, Republicans and Democrats must come together to govern, and that is true now more than ever. I fear that in the coming days that more will be done to divide, not to unite us.”

In the same way that voting against accepting Pennsylvania’s certified and legitimate election results just hours after your “base” stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 united us?

It’s past time for you and all Republicans to accept responsibility for what happened on that dark, dark Wednesday. Actions have consequences. So does rhetoric. You almost always supported Trump in all his venality and, in doing so, I believe you misled and harmed your constituents, maybe for years to come.

How can trust be restored if you never admit your own complicity? It is up to you (if you don’t do the honorable thing and resign) and your Republican cohorts to publicly own the mess we’re in; explain to your base that they have been systematically lied to for the past five years; explain why you supported those lies; and to then take a back seat, because you have all proven that you are unable to lead.

Amy Mozingo

Lititz