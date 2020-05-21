An open letter to Gov. Tom Wolf:

Article VI, Section 3 of the Constitution of Pennsylvania provides for the following oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.”

The duties of the governor of the commonwealth most assuredly fall within the scope of this oath.

Article VI, Section 6 provides that the governor (and other civil officers) shall be liable for impeachment for any misbehavior in office.

I submit that your arbitrary and unilateral actions to order the closure of businesses, thereby denying citizens the right to provide for their families, by definition constitutes misbehavior.

Therefore, for the reasons outlined, I am urging the state House of Representatives to initiate an investigation to determine if evidence exists to warrant your impeachment and removal from office.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown