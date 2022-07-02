Inflation, stagnation, recession and depression are words being bandied about. Workers and retirees are seeing negative impacts on their 401(k) plans. It has become very concerning for all who desire a better financial outlook than is presently envisioned.

Some experts who analyze where the economy is going are very pessimistic and are declaring that by 2023 we will be in a long recession. This doom-and-gloom rhetoric is now seemingly becoming a reality.

Are there any knowledgeable financial strategists who can declare that current signs show a reasonable economic outlook with normal fluctuations?

We need stability in our lives, as we have endured over two years of a pandemic, serious civil unrest and shortages of products and services.

Strong leadership should come from our president and congressional leaders, who should work together to solve our dismal financial future.

Hopefully, taking strong action now will spare us from a recession.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island