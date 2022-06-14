We are seeing a bloodbath in the United States. During the first weekend of June, there were at least nine mass shootings in places as close to home as Philadelphia and as far away as Phoenix. They happened in Summerton, South Carolina; Chesterfield, Virginia; Socorro, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; Omaha, Nebraska; and Mesa, Arizona.

There were numerous other shootings, including the assassination of a retired judge in Wisconsin; a shooting at a funeral in Lexington, Kentucky; and one in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. All follow on the heels of the high-profile mass shootings at Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa.

Guns are now the leading cause of death in children and adolescents ages 1 to 19 in the United States. Let me reiterate: Bullets fired from guns — whether accidental, self-inflicted, or intentional — are now the leading cause of death in those ages 1 to 19.

It is easier in this country to obtain a military-grade assault rifle than a driver’s license. Teenagers can purchase a gun before they can legally drink. Some police officers are afraid to enter active-shooter scenarios because the shooters outgun them.

Something is very, very wrong.

To our political leaders: Act to curb gun violence, ban military-grade assault rifles, set age restrictions on gun ownership, require universal background checks, close gun show loopholes, mandate safety training for gun owners, create national red flag laws and fund mental health initiatives. There is middle ground, and a majority want action to curb this out-of-control gun violence.

To the voters: Hold our leaders accountable.

We must act together on this.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township