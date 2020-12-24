On Dec. 19, as we were exiting Costco onto Hempstead Road, our car broke down. These two kind men took over the situation. One man blocked the traffic, and they pushed our car back into the parking lot and into a parking space. Although I didn’t get their names, we can’t thank you enough.

The only way we can thank them is by paying it forward in their honor! I know their families will have a merry Christmas, because they are good people!

Karl and Janet Smith

Mountville