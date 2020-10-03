It's no secret that we’re living in a divided society. The American people are frustrated and upset like few times before in our history. Whether it’s stress from COVID-19 or anger over politics, the tendency to view those who think like us as “good” and those who don’t as “enemies” is growing.

With that being the case, it’s now more important than ever that we start to acknowledge the common humanity shared by all. Those holding opposing views might seem like the worst of the worst, but the truth is, they’re probably not much different than you are, even if it doesn’t appear that way from your high horse.

A great deal of progress can be made if we — meaning all of us — are willing to open our minds to the possibility that those on the other side of aisle might have a valid reason or two for their beliefs.

David Jenkins V

Lititz