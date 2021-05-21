On Jan. 6, supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to violently overturn an election that he legitimately lost.

Sixty-four Republican Pennsylvania state legislators had previously signed a letter urging Congress to vote against certifying the state’s election results — part of a disinformation campaign contributing to the January insurrection.

Now it seems that many Republicans are trying to make us forget this, through distraction and changing the subject.

Pennsylvania public radio station WITF is, in my view, is doing a great service by not letting us forget that these elected officials either knowingly spread disinformation or outright lied in an effort to keep Trump in office.

When such an elected official is in the news for whatever reason, the WITF news team simply reminds people, in an aside, how this legislator acted in an attempt to overturn the election.

An example: In a WITF story about Lancaster County state Sen. Ryan Aument and COVID-19 vaccines, the news report mentions that he was a signatory to the letter urging Congress not to certify Pennsylvania’s election results.

If you watch or listen to the news — both cable and broadcast — please notice how the topic of the insurrection hardly ever comes up.

Republican politicians who are guests, or who are speaking, are not called out on their contributions to the anti-democratic election fraud lie.

An exception is WITF. They are doing this for us. They remind us. If you value our democracy, be sure to thank them for their brave journalism in helping us to fight for it.

Elaine Gross

West Lampeter Township