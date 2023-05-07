This is regarding the Groff v. DeJoy U.S. Supreme Court case. As a managing director with a 30-plus-year career, I have dealt with every employee “need” you could imagine, including reasonable accommodations.

First, understand that a business is there to provide either a service or goods. Employees carry that out.

The term “reasonable accommodation” means that, at the request of an employee, an alteration or adaptation of the employee’s job is made to accommodate a disability, scheduling need or equipment need in order to meet the description of the job.

A reasonable accommodation needs to be, as it’s named, reasonable.

It should not cause the business undue financial or operational hardship. It is up to the business to decide those limits and apply them equally to all requests.

I would assume that Gerald Groff indicated that he was not available to work Sundays on his application and during his first interview, as it was very important to him.

Did the postmasters take his requests for accommodation into consideration? I think they did. A rotation was devised to equally share the burden of Sunday work among all employees. That was fair. Asking Groff to work on a rotation was not unreasonable. Groff worked out a deal with the postmaster to be exempt from working Sundays, but when that no longer was workable, Groff transferred to another post office. When that office began Sunday deliveries, the postmaster said work could be completed after church.

Groff didn’t show up, and the work fell on others for 24 shifts! He stated that he did not know what he would say to the co-workers who covered for him. I think a meaningful apology would be a start.

Attending church is not a commandment.

Curtis Krassowski

Ephrata Township