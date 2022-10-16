I have yet to meet a perfectly healthy human being who has never been in an accident.

Thankfully, we have the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and accommodations that allow people — including members of Congress — to function at their jobs and in their communities.

Last week’s news included discussion of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s use of closed-captioning equipment to understand questions asked by a reporter.

Kudos to Fetterman! Many Americans use accommodations such as a machine to enlarge print for those living with macular degeneration, or audio and Braille books for students who are blind.

Walkers and ramps help to accommodate individuals in their jobs and social life.

The closed-captioning equipment is Fetterman’s accommodation to improve his current communication skills. He is intelligent, strong, empathetic and worthy of having accommodations! Now, if only there were an accommodation for those members in Congress who are greedy for power and money.

Judene Gaul

East Petersburg