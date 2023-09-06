I was surprised to see two letters to the editor in the Aug. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline decrying the need to pay to park to access the Lancaster Public Library in downtown Lancaster (“Parking fee means library isn’t free” and “Paying $2 to park is too much to ask”).

These complaints have already been addressed by the library, as seen in its Aug. 9 Instagram post (bit.ly/BookReturns1) about the installation of two drop boxes for book returns on North Christian Street that are easily accessible by car.

Carli Feldman

Lancaster