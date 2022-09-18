I am a family physician practicing in Lancaster city and I am thankful for Planned Parenthood’s announcement that it will bring abortion care to Lancaster County.

On June 23, the night before the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I was working in a local hospital — covering obstetric triage and the labor and delivery ward. A young woman had just moved to Lancaster to be with her family. She came to the hospital several weeks pregnant, recently diagnosed with an anembryonic pregnancy (a pregnancy where no embryo has formed; no baby would develop).

She had major concerns: Would her out-of-state insurance be in effect in Pennsylvania? Should she have a procedure? Take pills? When could she get another appointment? How much would all of this cost?

She was visibly relieved as we went over choices for management. I gave her resources regarding the closest abortion clinics where her health care would likely be more affordable. “You mean I can go to Planned Parenthood?”

I have been privileged to partner with patients through pregnancy, childbirth, infertility, miscarriage and abortion. It is a part of health care, and it is crucial we have more access to it in Lancaster County.

Emily Kirchner, M.D.

South Hanover Township

Dauphin County