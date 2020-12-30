As an independent, now Democratic, voter, I have voted for the losing candidate before. But I assure you I wasn’t screaming fraud and demanding a recount weeks later. Just because your candidate didn’t win, it is not proof of a conspiracy. If you voted for our current president, it is time to accept the fact that he lost and unite our country. We need unity, especially in the time of a pandemic.

Priscilla Kreider

Mountville