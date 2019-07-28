To all you Donald Trump haters: I’ve been reading the letters in LNP and here’s my opinion. I say, what kind of people are roaming this earth? They are never satisfied. Trump was not my first choice, but that over-the-hill Hillary Clinton was not either.
Trump is our president. Accept it, or pack up your bags and leave the country. He is doing a good job. So wise up. Give credit where credit is due. The lineup of presidential candidates that the Democrats have is disgusting. Even if I were a Democrat, I would not vote for those crazy liars. The women especially. Any comments, folks?
Alverta Brendle
Ephrata