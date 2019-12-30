Republicans have played an old courtroom trick on America. They falsely claim that President Donald Trump should not be impeached because no single piece of evidence about each isolated action he took indisputably proves every aspect of abuse of power. They refuse to look beyond each twig, let alone each tree, to see the forest of evidence that establishes the president’s wrongdoing.
Democrats are being realistic, not partisan, when they thoughtfully reflect on the totality of the evidence and conclude that it overwhelmingly shows that Trump engaged in a widespread and long-standing campaign of coordinated actions that collectively are an abuse of power. In contrast, Republicans reject every incriminating inference, no matter how many times it is substantiated by sworn testimony and written documents. They accept every imagined rationalization, no matter how many times it is contradicted by sworn testimony and written documents.
Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution states that the House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment. It is indisputable that Trump repeatedly refused to respect House subpoenas for documents and repeatedly directed subpoenaed witnesses not to appear to provide testimony.
Republicans argue that we should simply excuse unconstitutional behavior by Trump because someone else may have done some misdeed or even because U.S. businesses are doing well. Trump’s abuse of power and contempt of Congress are not trivial. They embody the very worst fears of the Founding Fathers that caused them to provide for impeachment of the president in the Constitution.
Tim Fluck
Manheim Township